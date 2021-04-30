Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $3,336,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,338,000 after purchasing an additional 134,338 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

