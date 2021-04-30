Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Summit Insights raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.22. The company has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

