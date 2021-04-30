Insider Selling: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Sells $1,192,170.00 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.86 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

ORI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

