Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NSP opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $95.78.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3,069.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 95,347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Insperity by 149.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 547,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,816,000 after buying an additional 68,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.