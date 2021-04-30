Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NSP opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $95.78.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 1.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 3,069.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 95,347 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Insperity by 149.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insperity by 14.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 547,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,816,000 after buying an additional 68,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
