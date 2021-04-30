Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Sells $1,555,639.68 in Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DLTR opened at $115.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.12 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $10,472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

