B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $31.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered B&M European Value Retail to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

