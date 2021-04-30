Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Short Interest Down 78.9% in April

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. Proximus has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get Proximus alerts:

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2888 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.46%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.