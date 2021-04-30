Wedbush Comments on Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.04 million, a P/E ratio of -107.91 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Chuy’s has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $47.84.

In related news, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,904.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $5,603,278. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Chuy’s by 291.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

