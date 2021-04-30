B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

HT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $457.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,575,000 after purchasing an additional 202,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 196,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,554.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

