Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAGKF. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stagecoach Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

Stagecoach Group stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day moving average is $1.05. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.