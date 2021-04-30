Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEOAY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

