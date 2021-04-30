Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SKFRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

SKFRY stock opened at $26.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

