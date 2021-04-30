FY2022 EPS Estimates for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Lifted by Analyst

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FedNat in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of FNHC opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.89 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in FedNat by 54.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

