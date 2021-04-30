Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BDCO stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.42. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.88.

Get Blue Dolphin Energy alerts:

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Refinery Operations; and Tolling and Terminaling. It produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil-based mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and storage terminaling services under third party lease agreements at the Nixon facility.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Dolphin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.