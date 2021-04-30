FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canon Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canon in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho cut Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CAJ opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. Canon has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Canon by 482.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Canon by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

