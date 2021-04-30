Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.09.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

TSE:AYA opened at C$7.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.88. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$7.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

