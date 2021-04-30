FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VST. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Vistra has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Vistra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $2,465,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vistra by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

