Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

