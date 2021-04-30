Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.95 Million Holdings in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $10,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in TrueCar by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 78,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrueCar by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 253,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 22,360 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TrueCar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TrueCar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 164,442 shares in the company, valued at $795,899.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,860 shares of company stock valued at $215,097. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.82.

TRUE stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $444.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $63.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE).

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.