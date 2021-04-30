Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,926,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 149,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 31,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $195,542.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,273.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,938. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

