Norges Bank Invests $613,000 in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSC stock opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. MTS Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a report on Monday, March 8th.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corp. engages in the provision of test systems and sensors. It operates through the Test and Simulation and Sensors segments. The Test and Simulation segment provides testing and simulation solutions including hardware, software and services that are used by customers in product development to characterize a product’s mechanical properties along with simulation systems for human response features.

