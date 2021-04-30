Norges Bank Invests $518,000 in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. Norges Bank owned 0.05% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

NYSE:HY opened at $82.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, insider John C. Butler, Jr. acquired 104,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.04 per share, with a total value of $6,168,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $229,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.