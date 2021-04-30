State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,352 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $55.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.22. The company has a market cap of $771.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $156.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,127. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $183,030.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UEIC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

