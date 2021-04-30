Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CERC. Maxim Group upgraded Cerecor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Shares of CERC opened at $2.78 on Monday. Cerecor has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $247.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.67.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative net margin of 799.40% and a negative return on equity of 93.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 289.0% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 120,032 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cerecor during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerecor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 56,332 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cerecor

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.