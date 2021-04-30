PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Given Neutral Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.13.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $166.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.54. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

