BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,459 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BrightView by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

