Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,106 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

CPRX stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $493.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $5.19.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.06 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

