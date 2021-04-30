Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VERU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.59 million, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 0.71. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. On average, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Veru Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU).

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.