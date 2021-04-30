BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,901.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

BJRI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.91, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

