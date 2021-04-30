Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SFSHF. Peel Hunt raised shares of Safestore to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $11.89 on Friday. Safestore has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

