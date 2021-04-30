TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TrueBlue, Inc. is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, helping clients improve growth and performance by providing staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing solutions. The company’s specialized workforce solutions meet clients’ needs for a reliable, efficient workforce in a wide variety of industries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of TBI opened at $28.13 on Friday. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.70.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TrueBlue will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $315,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,249.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $117,742.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 617,005 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of TrueBlue by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 511,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,567,000 after buying an additional 281,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

