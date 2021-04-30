Anup R. Banerjee Sells 6,913 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.42, for a total value of $1,648,197.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,795.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Snap-on stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $242.18.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

