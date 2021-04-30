Mark E. Roszkowski Sells 43,750 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,972,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 89,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,917.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vroom stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.63. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

