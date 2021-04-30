Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $2,146,500.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $2,146,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $42.71 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a PE ratio of -388.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,649,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,438,000 after purchasing an additional 710,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

