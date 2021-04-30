Brooks Automation, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brooks Automation in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BRKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

BRKS stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 16,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

