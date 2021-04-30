Bank of Hawaii Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of BOH opened at $92.86 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.78 and its 200-day moving average is $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,058,000 after acquiring an additional 165,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,180,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,456,000 after buying an additional 98,718 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after acquiring an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

