Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $191,000 in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 51.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gray Television by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.40 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

