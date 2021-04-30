Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $213,000 in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

In other news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

