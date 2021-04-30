JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,960 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.45% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill E. York acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Ladowicz sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $388.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

