JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 31,523 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 204.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Matthews International worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

In other news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.32. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.