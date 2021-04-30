JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 4,398 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,332,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,526,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 541,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,857,000 after buying an additional 185,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 68,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Shutterstock by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.51%.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $172,565.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan Pavlovsky sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $356,830.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,314.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

