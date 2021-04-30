News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,244 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in News were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of News by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,480 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in News by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of News by 1,570.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 271,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. News Co. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

