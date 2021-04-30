JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 189,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 127,850 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $2,037,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.18 on Friday. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,863 shares in the company, valued at $367,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,460 shares of company stock valued at $177,349 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

