Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ViacomCBS Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ViacomCBS in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VIAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 83.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 16.1% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

