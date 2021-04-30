Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,318 Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 193,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 72,377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 68,512 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:HYI opened at $15.36 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $15.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.