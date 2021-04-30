Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,869 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Private Financial were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPFH opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

