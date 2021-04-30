Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,434,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uniti Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 501,604 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 232,157 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 389,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.97. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.64). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

UNIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.