Truist Financial Corp Makes New Investment in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,217 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after buying an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after acquiring an additional 313,904 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,225 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 97.6% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,264,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 263,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.58.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,660.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

NG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

