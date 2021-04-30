Truist Financial Corp Invests $202,000 in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Harsco Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

