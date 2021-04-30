Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRG. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

BRG opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 5,000 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at $726,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.